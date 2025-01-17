Oh deer: Fawn stranded on frozen Potomac River rescued by DC police and local ASPCA

A fawn was rescued Wednesday morning after being stranded on the icy Potomac River near the Key Bridge.

Passersby noticed the young deer struggling to walk on the ice around 8 a.m. and notified the authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Harbor Patrol and D.C. Fire & EMS’ Fire Boat crew responded to begin rescuing the animal. The Brandywine Valley SPCA — which recently entered into a partnership with the District to provide animal control services — also responded.

The deer was caught and then assisted to land by rescue personnel.

“Just two weeks into providing Animal Control services for the District, we’re proud to celebrate this successful rescue,” Brandywine CEO Adam Lamb said in a news release.

“We’re deeply grateful to the community for reporting the deer in distress and to the fearless responders from MPD and D.C. Fire for saving a life.”

