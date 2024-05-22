Petco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Petco expects its per-share loss to be 2 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.53 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

