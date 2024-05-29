American Airlines, Advance Auto Parts fall; Chewy, Dick’s Sporting Goods rise, Wednesday, 5/29/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
ConocoPhillips, down $3.71 to $115.25.
The energy company is buying Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $17.1 billion.
Robinhood Markets Inc., up 62 cents to $21.09.
The online broker announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $31.03 to $226.03.
The sporting goods retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.
American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.82 to $11.62.
The airline cut its earnings forecast for the current quarter and said its chief commercial officer is leaving the company.
Chewy Inc., up $4.59 to $21.50.
The online pet store beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts and announced a $500 million buyback.
Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $7.70 to $62.48.
The auto parts retailer’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Box Inc., up $2.16 to $27.20.
The online storage provider’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $37.06 to $189.45.
The teen clothing retailer beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.