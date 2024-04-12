Eight buffaloes in Kenya electrocuted after walking into low-lying power lines, wildlife agency says

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Eight wild buffaloes walked into low-lying power lines in western Kenya and were electrocuted, the national…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Eight wild buffaloes walked into low-lying power lines in western Kenya and were electrocuted, the national wildlife agency said Friday.

The incident happened at the Lake Nakuru National Park known for its diverse wildlife species, the Kenya Wildlife Service said.

The power lines were lying low on the ground after a wooden support pole broke. The country’s power distribution company has begun the process of replacing the pole with a metallic one, the wildlife service said.

Conservationists have in the past raised alarm over the risk of wild animals being electrocuted by power lines.

In 2021, two giraffes were electrocuted when they walked into low-lying electric power transmission lines at the Soysambu Conservancy in western Kenya. Conservationists at the time said experts’ advice was ignored, leading to the deaths.

Also on Friday, President William Ruto announced the construction of a 100- kilometer (62-mile) electric fence in Lariak Forest in Laikipia county to prevent elephants from encroaching into neighboring farms.

