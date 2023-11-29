Petco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.24 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $4.63. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period.

Petco expects full-year earnings to be 8 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $6.15 billion to $6.28 billion.

