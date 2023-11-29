General Motors, NetApp rise; Petco, Hormel Foods fall, Wednesday, 11/29/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Intuit Inc., up $12.16 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Intuit Inc., up $12.16 to $577.23.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Workday Inc., up $26.16 to $263.49.

The maker of human resources software beat analysts’ third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $22.09 to $234.44.

The cloud-based security company raised its profit forecast for the year.

General Motors Co., up $2.71 to $31.60.

The auto maker said it can absorb the cost of a new contract with workers and will raise its dividend.

Hormel Foods Inc., down $1.48 to $30.47.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods gave investors a weak profit forecast.

NetApp Inc., up $11.43 to $89.54.

The data storage company raised its profit forecast.

Foot Locker Inc., up $3.83 to $27.67.

The shoe store beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Petco Health & Wellness Co., down $1.11 to $2.73.

The pet store chain cut its profit forecast for the year.

