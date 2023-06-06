Live Radio
What should the National Zoo name its baby gorilla?

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

June 6, 2023, 8:03 AM

Gorillas at a gender reveal part for the baby that was born on May 29, 2023. (Courtesy Smithsonian National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute)
Courtesy Smithsonian National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute
Calaya and her baby girl at a gender reveal party. (Courtesy Smithsonian National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute)
Courtesy Smithsonian National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute
For the first time in five years, a critically endangered western lowland gorilla baby has been born at Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
The National Zoo wants input on what to call its baby western lowland gorilla; here’s how you can vote on a name this week.

Through a gender reveal party hosted Monday, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced that the baby born on May 27 is a girl.

The baby, born to parents Calaya (mother, 20 years old) and Baraka (father, 31 years old), seems “healthy and strong,” and Calaya’s parenting skills are “excellent,” zoo staff said in a news release.

The deadline to vote on the three potential names is Friday at midnight. Here are the options for baby names:

  • Lola (LOH-lah) | Yoruba for “greatness”
  • Mkali (M-KAH-lee) | Swahili for “fierce”
  • Zahra (ZAH-rah) | Swahili for “beautiful flower”

The newborn also has a 5-year-old brother, Moke, at the zoo. Other gorillas in the zoo’s troop include 41-year-old Mandara and her 14-year-old daughter, Kibibi.

Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered, with the biggest threats to the species survival being disease, poaching, and habitat destruction, according to the zoo.

“The birth of this new baby marks a small victory in the fight for this species’ future,” the zoo said in a news release, adding that the public can help protect gorillas by being environmentally conscious.

You can vote for your favorite baby name on the zoo’s website.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

