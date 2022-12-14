MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Funny and furry: Winners of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Michelle Goldchain | michelle.goldchain@wtop.com

December 14, 2022, 2:19 PM

A 3-month-old lion cub and his sibling were in a tree while other lionesses rested in on the ground and in nearby trees. The cub wanted to get down and walked all over the branches looking for the right leaping spot. It was probably his first time in a tree and his descent didn’t go so well. After a rough landing he got up and ran off with some other cubs. (© Jennifer Hadley / Comedy Wildlife 2022)
© Jennifer Hadley / Comedy Wildlife 2022
A hippo yawns while a heron stands on the back of another nearby hippo. (© Jean-Jacques Alcalay-Marcon / Comedy Wildlife 2022)
© Jean-Jacques Alcalay-Marcon / Comedy Wildlife 2022
In the small town of Bikaner, photographer Arshdeep Singh came across an owlet nestled in a pipe. Before going inside, the animal closed one of its eyes. (© Arshdeep Singh / Comedy Wildlife 2022)
© Arshdeep Singh / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Photographers took this photo on the Falkland Islands. These two gentoo penguins were hanging out on the beach when one shook himself off and snubbed his mate. (© Jennifer Hadley / Comedy Wildlife 2022)
© Jennifer Hadley / Comedy Wildlife 2022
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Arthur Telle Thiemann Telde Spain Title: "Say cheeeese" Description: A couple of triggerfish looking into the camera, captured at the Azores.Even they may look funny, these fish can be quite aggressive. In this case they didn't attempt to bite me, but the domeport of my camera housing ended up with some scratches... life is hard... at least it wasn't me who was hurt Animal: Grey triggerfish, Ballistes capriscus Location of shot: Faial, Azores
A couple of triggerfish look into the camera, captured at the Azores. Although they look funny, these fish can be quite aggressive. (© Arthur Telle Thiemann / Comedy Wildlife 2022)
© Arthur Telle Thiemann / Comedy Wildlife 2022
(1/5)
A not-so-graceful lion cub losing its grip on a tree trunk, grey triggerfish smiling at the camera and a sassy penguin swinging its wing at another penguin as if to say, “Talk to the fin!”

With up to 5,000 entries from more than 85 countries, this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are back with a variety of images sure to put a smile on your face. The awards were founded in 2015 by professional photographers and conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam to showcase light-hearted photography and the importance of wildlife conservation.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards partner with the Whitley Fund for Nature, and donate 10% of the net revenue from books, calendars and other merchandise to them.

Michelle Goldchain

Michelle Goldchain’s reporting has focused primarily on the D.C. area, previously working as Editor of Curbed DC for Vox Media and Audience Growth & Engagement Editor for Washington City Paper. She is the author of "D.C. by Metro: A History & Guide.” She also reports for Artsplained on YouTube.

michellegoldchain

