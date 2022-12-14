Funny and furry: Winners of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

A not-so-graceful lion cub losing its grip on a tree trunk, grey triggerfish smiling at the camera and a sassy penguin swinging its wing at another penguin as if to say, “Talk to the fin!”
With up to 5,000 entries from more than 85 countries, this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are back with a variety of images sure to put a smile on your face. The awards were founded in 2015 by professional photographers and conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam to showcase light-hearted photography and the importance of wildlife conservation.
Michelle Goldchain’s reporting has focused primarily on the D.C. area, previously working as Editor of Curbed DC for Vox Media and Audience Growth & Engagement Editor for Washington City Paper. She is the author of "D.C. by Metro: A History & Guide.” She also reports for Artsplained on YouTube.