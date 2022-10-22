Lost passport pup makes it home to Fairfax Co. family

In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across international borders and back home.

The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member.

“They’d been looking around for a while, but just hadn’t felt a connection yet,” the shelter said. “They looked through our adoption kennels but still no one caught their eye.”

That’s when a furry friend made a connection with the family of four — as it turns out, this mighty Soldier, whose actual name was Dante, was theirs all along. They just didn’t know it yet.

Their dog had gone missing in another county a while back and they looked everywhere but didn’t think he could’ve made it this far away,” the shelter said. He’d reportedly been found in Clifton, Virginia, on Aug. 2 and returned to the shelter by a community member.

With tail wagging, jumping and a bit of excited whining, Dante was returned to his home after a long search for a new adoptable pet. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter said the beloved dog was found thanks to a bit of sweet serendipity.

“Maybe this was the universe not letting them feel a connection with any other dog because Dante was still waiting for them.”