‘Sharp’ dressed: National Zoo welcomes prehensile-tailed porcupine baby

Guardians of the Galaxy, eat your heart out: Here’s a real “Peter Quill.”

The Smithsonian National Zoo said Wednesday that prehensile-tailed porcupines Beatrix and Quillbur had their second baby overnight between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

“All are doing well!” the zoo said in a tweet. “Our team looks forward to seeing if the newborn will take after mom, who is easy-going, or be more active + curious like dad!”

According to the National Zoo, prehensile-tailed porcupines, also called coendous, are one of 12 species of New World porcupines.

They are native to South America, where they live in trees and eat fruits.

It could take up to six months to determine a prehensile-tailed porcupine’s sex because its sexual organs are internal, according to the zoo. So, instead, National Zoo scientists can analyze DNA extracted from a quill.

Get the baby names ready.

We’re still voting for “Peter Quill.”