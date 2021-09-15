Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
NRG: 90 geese dead after fuel spill at Millsboro plant

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 12:53 PM

MILLSBORO, Del. — NRG Energy says about 90 Canada geese have died after last week’s 30,000-gallon diesel fuel spill at its power plant on the Indian River near Millsboro.

The spill was discovered Sept. 8 after a pressurized hose detached from a diesel fuel storage tank overnight.

The News Journal reports that company spokesman Dave Schrader said the spill was contained to the coal pile and while it didn’t affect any waterways or public land, about 130 geese in a resident flock were affected.

He says the Tri-State Bird Rescue and Department of Natural Resources are managing that part of the response, which should wrap up within days.

