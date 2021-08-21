CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Animals & Pets » Animal shelters seek help…

Animal shelters seek help as food donations decline

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

August 21, 2021, 2:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The pandemic has led to an uptick in surrenders and a decrease in donations, leaving animal shelters in a tight bind as they work to keep pets fed.

Keeping pets fed is becoming a big concern for animal shelters as pet owners continue grapple with challenges brought on by the pandemic, leading to more surrenders and less donations.

“Giving to charities has declined,” said Jean Shafiroff, spokesperson for the Humane Society. “What we’re seeing is a situation where there is great need for food. We don’t want people surrendering their pets because they can’t afford the food.”

With nearly 8 million animals currently in shelters, the need for donations has reached a new high, and Shafiroff says shelters are on the brink of a crisis.

Shafiroff says many shelters are now asking pet owners to seek out other resources for pet food and assistance before surrendering a pet to try and mitigate the issue.

“Some of the bigger food pantries have food available,” she added, stressing the need for those who are able to donate to their local shelters.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up