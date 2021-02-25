Stafford Sheriff wants help naming Bloodhound pup

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is expecting its first Bloodhound — and it wants the public's help in naming her.

Deputy Pupper, reporting for duty.

According to a Facebook post, the puppy will arrive near the end of March. She will be nine weeks old by then and placed with a trainer for eight to 10 months to get her skills up to sniff.

The sheriff’s office plans to use its new recruit, which was donated by a police chief in South Carolina, to track lost children and residents suffering from cognitive disorders like dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Of course, Bloodhounds can also track criminal suspects.

Finalists in the puppy name game will be announced Friday.

The most popular choice on Facebook right now is Cheney — in memory of Trooper Jessica Cheney, who was killed while directing traffic at the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in 1998.

You can submit your name picks on the Stafford County Sheriff’s Facebook post.