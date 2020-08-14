CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. testing under scrutiny | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Animals & Pets » National Zoo's giant panda…

National Zoo’s giant panda Mei Xiang could be pregnant

Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

August 14, 2020, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A recent ultrasound of the Giant Panda Mei Xiang showed signs of fetal tissue, meaning she could be pregnant. (Courtesy Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in D.C. said Friday that a recent ultrasound of Mei Xiang, one of their resident giant pandas, showed signs of fetal tissue, which could mean she may be expecting cubs in the very near future.

If it continues to develop, the 22-year-old panda could give birth to a cub within days. But don’t break out the Champagne just yet.

Successful panda pregnancies are hard to come by and veterinarians warn that there is a good chance Mei Xiang could reabsorb or miscarry the fetus.

The zoo’s panda house is closed to visitors to provide quiet for Mei Xiang, but the zoo maintains two panda-focused webcams for free online.

Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated in March. She has given birth to three surviving cubs over the last several years.

All three were eventually moved to China as part of a breeding agreement with the country.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up