National Zoo’s giant panda Mei Xiang could be pregnant

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in D.C. said Friday that a recent ultrasound of Mei Xiang, one of their resident giant pandas, showed signs of fetal tissue, which could mean she may be expecting cubs in the very near future.

If it continues to develop, the 22-year-old panda could give birth to a cub within days. But don’t break out the Champagne just yet.

Successful panda pregnancies are hard to come by and veterinarians warn that there is a good chance Mei Xiang could reabsorb or miscarry the fetus.

The zoo’s panda house is closed to visitors to provide quiet for Mei Xiang, but the zoo maintains two panda-focused webcams for free online.

Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated in March. She has given birth to three surviving cubs over the last several years.

All three were eventually moved to China as part of a breeding agreement with the country.

