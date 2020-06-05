Boy surfing in Delaware has been bitten, possibly by a shark

A 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was possibly bitten by a shark in Delaware at a beach along Cape Henlopen State Park.

LEWES, Del. — A 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was possibly bitten by a shark in Delaware.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reports that the incident occurred Thursday at a beach along Cape Henlopen State Park.

The incident has prompted officials to close the park’s Herring Point to surfing and swimming until further notice.

The child was surfing when something bit his leg.

He was rushed to a hospital and treated for puncture wounds. Experts are trying to figure out what kind of creature left the bite marks.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.