Taking it slow: National Zoo’s new arrival a result of zookeeper matchmaking

Athena is a 1½-year-old female two-toed sloth from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, Texas. She arrived in D.C. about a week ago and zookeepers think she may be a good mating partner for the zoo's resident male sloth, Vlad, who is 34.

The last baby sloth born at the Smithsonian National Zoo in D.C. was a child of the 1980s. Thanks to a cross-country matchmaking effort, that may soon change.

Both animals will become residents of the zoo’s Small Mammal House, which also includes golden lion tamarins and a tropical bird known as a green acari.

Tamarins and sloths are traditionally comfortable living with each other, and have been known to curl up and nap together.

Contrary to the current era of smartphone app dating, the introduction process for Athena and Vlad will go slowly. First off, the zookeepers swapped the blankets the sloths sleep with, so the animals can get familiar with each others’ scents before meeting in person.

Next up, the sloths will meet each other with a mesh panel keeping them apart. That way they can become comfortable with each others’ looks before physically being in the same space.

If the two sloths indicate they’d be interested in seeing each other, according to a note on the zoo’s website, they will eventually be placed in the same exhibit space.

Keepers will also work with Athena on her training, so, for example, she can participate in her own ultrasound.

While a sloth birth will be notable for the National Zoo, sloths are a stable species in their native habitat of Central and South America. The last sloth born in D.C. came in 1984.

