Adoption fees waived for pets in Alexandria looking to go ‘Home for the Pawlidays’

Those looking to add a furry member to the family are in luck this holiday season.

Priority Toyota in Springfield, Virginia, is paying for all adoption fees, spaying and neutering and other medical expenses for all pets ages six months and up at the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.

“There are some amazing dogs and cats and all sorts of animals that are there looking for a great home,” said Amar Rana, general manager of Priority Toyota in Springfield, which is operated by Priority Automotive.

The partnership started four years ago but before last year, Priority Automotive provided a flat donation to the cause.

Starting last year and continuing this year, the “Home for the Pawlidays” offer covers the adoption fees and medical expenses.

During the 2018 offer, more than 100 animals were adopted without cost to their new families.

“We had so much positive feedback from different people who have been looking right around the holidays to adopt,” Rana said. “We were thrilled to be partnered with them and to us it was an amazingly positive response.”

The adoption fee promotion runs through January 2, 2020.

Potential adopters can get more information by contacting the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.

“It is part of who we are, giving back, but it is becoming such a holiday tradition to empty the shelters,” Rana said.

WTOP’s Madeleine Simon contributed to this report.

