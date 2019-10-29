DC animal shelter waives some adoption fees amid critical maintenance

The Humane Rescue Alliance said it must evacuate 160 animals from its New York Avenue NE location by 5 p.m. on Wednesday due to "critical maintenance."

An alliance spokesperson told NBC Washington that the shelter is infested with mites, which is the reason behind the sudden evacuation. To make the process move quickly, two HRA shelters have decided to waive their adoption fees Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 71 Oglethorpe St. NW location is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 1201 New York Ave. NE location is open noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We are in critical need of adoptive homes,” Claudia Roll, vice president of operations at the Humane Rescue Alliance said in a statement.

“We have so many wonderful animals in our adoption centers who are waiting to meet their new families, and we want to send as many of them home as possible.”

The available animals have been spayed or neutered and micro-chipped.

If you aren’t able to adopt, the organization recommends fostering or signing up to become a foster parent on their Facebook page.

To find out which animals need a home, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website.

In addition, the organization said it has an urgent need of bedding donations, including clean blankets, sheets, towels and comforters.

Donations can be dropped off at its two locations or fulfilled through its wish list on Amazon.

