202
Home » Animals & Pets » Bobcat that attacked golfer,…

Bobcat that attacked golfer, horse, had rabies

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 8:53 am 04/19/2019 08:53am
Share

SPRAGUE, Conn. (AP) — A bobcat that attacked a golfer in Connecticut shortly after scratching a horse has tested positive for rabies.

The bobcat was shot and killed by state environmental police shortly after it attacked a man Thursday on the Mohegan Sun Golf Course in Sprague, Connecticut.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement the wildcat was taken for testing at the UConn Medical Lab, which confirmed it has rabies.

The golfer and the horse’s owner have been notified.

The golfer, a man in his 60s whose name was not made public, was treated at a hospital for scratches.

Bobcats are common in Connecticut, but attacks on humans are unusual. The last report of a bobcat attack on a human in the state was in Bozrah in August 2014.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!