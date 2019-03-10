202
WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe to give birth to calf

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP March 10, 2019 10:20 am 03/10/2019 10:20am
April the giraffe is expected to give birth to a new calf at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

She had previously given birth to her fourth calf back in April 2017; the birth drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period.

That calf was eventually named Tajiri. He was moved away from his mother to another barn last year.

Watch a livestream from April’s pen below.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

