Killer whales spotted off the coast of Virginia Beach

WASHINGTON — A fisherman spotted two killer whales off the coast of Virginia Beach on Sunday.

Bill Pappas Jr., a charter boat captain at Playin’ Hookey Charters, noticed the two whales while sea bass fishing. According to a Facebook post, Pappas first noticed only one orca and sailed parallel to it for about an hour.

After admiring the whale for a short time, Pappas turned his boat around to head back the way they came. That’s when he noticed a second killer whale headed east. He uploaded photos and video to his Facebook account.

“Truly one of the coolest things I’ve ever witnessed on the water,” wrote Pappas in his Facebook post. “Epic day on PHC.”

