PHOTOS: Meet the dogs and cats of the DC mayor’s office

Some of them live with D.C. officials; others are up for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance. All sat still long enough to get their pictures taken. Enjoy this gallery of cuties.

Sheila Reid — director of the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs — hangs out with Millie, who was up for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance, and has since been adopted. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

WASHINGTON — Contrary to popular belief, D.C. does not actually stand for “District of Cuties.”

But you wouldn’t know it looking at these critters.

Some of these puppers live with people who work in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration; others were (or still are) up for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance. All sat still long enough to get their pictures taken with D.C. officials, and likewise are featured in the above gallery.

To learn more about adopting your own new best friend, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance website.

