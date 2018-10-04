My Take: A turtle in Maryland gets a new lease on life

In Baltimore at the Maryland Zoo, a simple box turtle is getting a news lease on life thanks to a children's toy. On My Take, Clinton Yates explains how a problem can be solved with the simplest of things.

In Baltimore at the Maryland Zoo, a simple box turtle is getting a news lease on life thanks to a children’s toy.

My Take: 10/4/2018 Clinton Yates https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/MyTake100418.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.