Kitty at Va. shelter adopted after video of unique purr goes viral

Jared, an orange tabby cat currently at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, has a purr that's a mix of a trill and a coo. And it's not only unique — it’s loud. Hear it for yourself.

WASHINGTON — It was a sound that had the staff at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington scrambling from the lobby to see what was making that noise.

Turned out it was 3-year-old Jared, an orange tabby cat that had been transferred from another shelter.

And Chelsea Lindsey, AWLA’s communications director, said nothing was wrong: It was Jared’s purr that had everyone gathered around.

“We discovered that he has the most fantastic purr that I have ever heard in my life,” Lindsey said, laughing. “He almost sounds like mix between a pigeon, a cat, a raccoon and I don’t know what.”

“When his kennel door and he’s purring, we can hear him in the lobby with the door closed,” Lindsey said.

Jared’s unique purring even landed him a new home. Lindsey said a woman drove to Arlington from Baltimore to adopt Jared after seeing the cuddly cat in the video below.

A vet has checked him out, and there’s nothing wrong with him. He just has a voice that’s all his own. Lindsey said he’s a healthy, snuggly cat.

SOUND ON! Have you EVER heard a purr as fantastic as Jared’s?! This handsome orange tabby adores getting snuggles and can’t wait to meet you! Come and hear his amazing purr for yourself until 7PM! pic.twitter.com/y6V1oasCna — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) September 28, 2018

