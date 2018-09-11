Ahead of hurricane, animals from Va. arrive at DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance

Dogs and cats from Norfolk, Virginia, made it to the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.



WASHINGTON — Dogs and cats from Norfolk, Virginia, made it to the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The animals from the Norfolk Animal Care Center will be available for adoption soon, according to HRA. They were evacuated to make room for the pets that may become displaced because of the hurricane, which is expected to make landfall Thursday in the Carolinas.

Officials in the Carolinas and in Virginia are warning of severe, possibly life-threatening effects spreading beyond the coastal areas following the hurricane’s arrival.

HRA is encouraging adoptions so they can make room for possibly more incoming animals.

Our extreme gratitude to our good friends at Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington DC for taking 26 NACC shelter animals into their care prior to the storm, and thanks to our staff members and animal control officer for heading up to the meeting point. #BetterTogether — Norfolk Animal Care Center (@norfolkanimals) September 11, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.