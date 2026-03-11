Alexandria police’s Walk-In Wednesdays provides recruiting boost

During the Alexandria Police Department's Walk-In Wednesdays event, the process for prospective police recruits begins with a writing prompt, questionnaire and interview.

One of the first people a prospective police officer meets at Alexandria Police Department’s Walk-In Wednesdays is officer Katie Pavelka.

She’s a year into the job in Alexandria and had previously worked at the Arlington County Police Department.

“So far, with my personality and the personalities of the officers here in Alexandria, it’s been working great,” Pavelka said.

That’s one reason she enjoys being on hand when potential recruits come to the Alexandria police headquarters to begin the application process.

During Walk-In Wednesdays, the process begins with a writing prompt, a background questionnaire and a brief interview.

Pavelka’s first tip to those starting the walk-in process: “Try to relax during the interview. I know it’s really stressful.”

Like any police department, they want recruits who are looking to serve their communities in the face of all the challenges that law enforcement faces. There is one quality that is especially helpful, according to Pavelka.

“What we’re looking for is that you’re very compassionate and that you want to make a difference,” she said.

Pavelka said that’s because so much of police work involves people-oriented problem solving. She said the training in the academy comes with lots of support, and then it’s time to hit the streets for in-field training.

“I think the first week of field training can be a little stressful, because now … you’re in the show,” she said.

Steven Miles, from D.C., was among those potential recruits looking to join the Alexandria Police Department.

“All you hear is the negative, you never hear the positive, so I want to be the officer that gives out the positive,” Miles said.

Starting in July, the Alexandria Police Department is offering a starting salary of $75,000. For new officer recruits, there’s a $5,000 signing bonus. For officers coming from another law enforcement agency, there’s a signing bonus of $10,000.

