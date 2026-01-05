Number of flu-related ER visits in Alexandria more than tripled in last 2 weeks of 2025

Visits to the emergency room resulting in a confirmed diagnosis of the flu more than tripled in Alexandria in the last two weeks of December, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The number of flu-related emergency department visits in Alexandria, Virginia, has increased significantly in the last couple weeks.

Visits to the emergency room resulting in a confirmed diagnosis of the flu more than tripled in Alexandria in the last two weeks of December, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

In Virginia, 9.8% of all emergency department visits are due to the flu as of Dec. 30.

As of Jan. 1, about 24% of all emergency department visits in Virginia were for respiratory illnesses, which is a 6% increase from the previous week, according to the health department.

The largest proportion of visits to the emergency department for the flu by age group were among those 5 to 17 years old, the health department said.

The Alexandria Health Department said the cause of the increase in cases is most likely the new flu strain, called subclade K, which was not present when the flu shot for this year’s flu season was created.

But Alexandria’s health experts said the flu shot is still effective and if you haven’t gotten it yet, they encourage you to get one.

“The shot still protects against severe illness from subclade K and other strains,” the city’s health department said in a news release.

Healthy hygiene habits also help reduce the chances of getting the flu, including regular hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, covering your coughs and sneezes with your inner elbow and not your hands, wearing a mask, cleaning high-touch surfaces, staying home if you’re feeling sick and turning on exhaust fans to circulate fresh air.