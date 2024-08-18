Alexandria Restaurant Week is underway

More than 90 restaurants across Alexandria's neighborhoods are offering special menus now through Sunday, Aug. 25.

Municipalities seem to respect other area restaurant weeks — not overlapping, so they don’t have to share diners.

This restaurant week belongs to Alexandria in Virginia.

In-person diners can choose from $27.50, $40 or $50 multicourse Restaurant Week meals. Organizers say the $27.50 offer is a nod to Alexandria’s 275th anniversary. They also say that fast-casual restaurants in Alexandria have special offers and discounts for the annual event.

Foodies looking to make lunch or dinner reservations can check out the Alexandria Restaurant Week digital menu book.

It lets you flip digital pages to get all the information you need about a specific restaurant — and what it is offering during Alexandria Restaurant Week. You get the restaurant’s address, course selections and whether it is has the $27.50, $40 or $50-dollar specials.

Also this week, the promo code Summer RW24 will get you 60% off a round-trip City Cruises Potomac Water Taxi ticket to and from Alexandria.

