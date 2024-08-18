Live Radio
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria Restaurant Week is underway

Alexandria Restaurant Week is underway

Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

August 18, 2024, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Municipalities seem to respect other area restaurant weeks — not overlapping, so they don’t have to share diners.

This restaurant week belongs to Alexandria in Virginia.

More than 90 restaurants across Alexandria’s neighborhoods are offering special menus now through Sunday, Aug. 25.

In-person diners can choose from $27.50, $40 or $50 multicourse Restaurant Week meals. Organizers say the $27.50 offer is a nod to Alexandria’s 275th anniversary. They also say that fast-casual restaurants in Alexandria have special offers and discounts for the annual event.

Foodies looking to make lunch or dinner reservations can check out the Alexandria Restaurant Week digital menu book.

It lets you flip digital pages to get all the information you need about a specific restaurant — and what it is offering during Alexandria Restaurant Week. You get the restaurant’s address, course selections and whether it is has the $27.50, $40 or $50-dollar specials.

Also this week, the promo code Summer RW24 will get you 60% off a round-trip City Cruises Potomac Water Taxi ticket to and from Alexandria.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sandy Kozel

Sandy Kozel is an anchor at WTOP. She came to WTOP after a long career as an anchor/correspondent with the Associated Press. She also worked in local radio in the Cleveland area — and in Buffalo, where she was an award-winning anchor and reporter with WGR Radio and entertainment reporter at WGRZ-TV.

skozel@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up