Alexandria residents sue Virginia city over ending single-family zoning

A group of Alexandria, Virginia, residents are suing the city over the decision to end single-family zoning in a bill passed in November.

Last week, attorneys for the volunteer advocacy group The Coalition for a Livable Alexandria and seven residents filed a lawsuit that alleges violations of state laws governing zoning procedures under the city charter by ending single-family zoning.

Before the change in zoning, the housing code restricted around 30% of the city’s land to be exclusively for single-family homes. The new zoning change, passed unanimously by the city council unanimously, means builders can construct homes with up to four units in any Alexandria neighborhood.

“Today is the first step in the due process and property rights of all Alexandria residents against unlawful, discriminatory actions taken by the City of Alexandria in a misguided attempt to rewrite zoning regulations for house,” said The Coalition for a Livable Alexandria Chair Roy Byrd, who is a resident of Alexandria’s Clover College Park neighborhood, in a news release.

“Zoning law is complex and esoteric. People often don’t understand their rights and, even when they do, they don’t have the financial means to exercise them against the city government. We are here to be their voice.”.

The lawsuit claims that the zoning amendments are “arbitrary and capricious and bear no reasonable relationship to public health, safety, morals or general welfare.”

It further states that the planning commission did not consider the impacts of the change to allow more multi-family units on stormwater management, flooding, sanitary sewer and waste removal, water supply and traffic congestion.

They are asking that the zoning change be voided.

“The Zoning for Housing initiative was adopted in accordance with applicable law and the city is prepared to vigorously defend the amendments in court,” the City of Alexandria said in an email to WTOP News.

