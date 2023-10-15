Live Radio
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Alexandria

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

October 31, 2023, 11:26 AM

A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday night.

Alexandria police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Whiting Street shortly before midnight for a report of a possible shooting.

Inside a residence at the scene, they found the teen who had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital, where police said he died.

The Alexandria Police Department said in a statement that it “is now investigating this shooting incident as a suspicious death.”

An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner.

No other information was immediately available.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place.

Detectives are actively investigating this case. The Alexandra Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Detective J. Marable by phone at 703-746-6883, email: Jason.marable@alexandriava.gov, or call their nonemergency number at 703-746-4444.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

