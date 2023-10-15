15-year-old boy fatally shot in Alexandria

Alexandria police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Whiting Street shortly before midnight for a report of a possible shooting and found the teen.

A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday night.

Alexandria police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Whiting Street shortly before midnight for a report of a possible shooting.

Inside a residence at the scene, they found the teen who had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital, where police said he died.

The Alexandria Police Department said in a statement that it “is now investigating this shooting incident as a suspicious death.”

An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner.

No other information was immediately available.

Detectives are actively investigating this case. The Alexandra Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Detective J. Marable by phone at 703-746-6883, email: Jason.marable@alexandriava.gov, or call their nonemergency number at 703-746-4444.