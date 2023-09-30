Two men charged after trying to hit Virginia state trooper, police say

Officials say a K-9 trooper discovered a stolen car near Franklin Street in Alexandria at around 11 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Two unidentified men have been arrested after trying to run down a Virginia State Trooper Saturday morning, the department said.

According to a news release, when the trooper got out of his cruiser, he ordered the two men inside the stolen car to get out. Instead, the driver stepped on the gas and allegedly drove straight at the trooper, who had to jump out of the way.

“The Kia then rammed the trooper’s patrol car, fled the scene and ran over a street sign as it turned onto S. Washington St.,” police wrote in a statement.

The trooper managed to get into his damaged cruiser, pursue the stolen car, and maneuver it to a stop along Duke Street. Two people inside the car allegedly ran off but were caught a short time later, with help from Alexandria Police and two bystanders.

“Two citizens who witnessed the incident ran after the driver, a 34-year-old male from Washington, D.C., and detained him without incident,” the department said.

Charges are pending for the two men involved in the incident.

