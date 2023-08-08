Live Radio
Man wanted for murder wounded in Alexandria shooting involving US Marshals

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com
Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

August 8, 2023, 9:10 PM

A man wanted for attempted murder in Maryland was shot and critically wounded by a U.S. Marshal in Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

7News reporter Christian Flores told WTOP that the incident created “a massive crime scene.”

“We’re seeing one pickup truck just absolutely peppered with bullet holes. The back window of another vehicle just shattered, shot out,” Flores said. “In fact, the glass door of the AT&T store is also shattered, shot out.”

It happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Richmond Highway in the area of Potomac Yard, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service. They told WTOP the man was armed at the time the U.S. Marshal opened fire.

Flores identified the wanted man as Stewart Orlando Ray, a man wanted for a shooting in Unionville, Maryland.

“This is actually stemming from an incident Sunday night, where he allegedly shot a victim inside a car,” Flores said.

On Sunday, Ray allegedly shot at a man in his car, before fleeing the scene in his own vehicle. According to Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Ray failed to stop at a stop sign at Bruffs Island Road, left the roadway and struck several parked vehicles, disabling his vehicle and then fleeing on foot.

The shooting along Richmond Highway happened while U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest Ray — who has been charged with attempted murder, firearms possession and assault charges by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland.

No officers were hurt, but Alexandria police said Ray was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

