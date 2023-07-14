Dogs at risk: Reward grows to 10k in case of sausages with fish hooks inside

Alexandria dog owners are concerned after pieces of sausage were found with fishhooks in them. (Courtesy Animal Welfare League of Alexandria)

A reward for information leading to an arrest in a case of dogs being put at risk in Alexandria, Virginia, rose from $5,000 to $10,000 as the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals pitched in.

The $5,000 from PETA was in addition to $5,000 that was already being offered by the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.

“We’re hoping that anyone with information will contact the authorities immediately, before any other animals are hurt or killed by this person who is a serious threat to dogs and other animals,” said Colin Henstock, a project manager with PETA.

Last week, a resident in Alexandria found multiple pieces of sausages on the ground with black fish hooks embedded in them in the area of Duke and South Ingram streets.

The resident had been walking her dog at the time, and the dog started gagging after attempting to eat one of the pieces.

Nine pieces in all were discovered in the area.

“It wasn’t immediately visible that there was a fish hook in there,” Henstock said. “We encourage anyone with more information to contact the police so we can prevent any further attempts to harm or kill animals in this really disturbing and horrific way.”

The dog was taken to an emergency animal hospital after the incident.

“It’s our understanding that the dog is home and expected to make a full recovery,” Henstock said.

Anyone with information, including residents in the vicinity with security camera footage, are encouraged to contact the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria at 703-746-6000 or AnimalServices@AlexandriaAnimals.org.

“Companion animals and wildlife are in imminent danger as long as the cruel person(s) responsible for this malicious act is walking around free,” Daphna Nachminovitch, a vice president with PETA, said in a statement. “PETA urges people to stay alert when walking their dogs and asks anyone with information to come forward immediately before someone gets hurt.”