$5K reward offered for info on person leaving fishhook-embedded sausages in Alexandria

Though an investigation is still ongoing, AWLA’s chief of Animal Services Tony Rankin attributes the act to a “hatred of animals” or just plain evil.

Alexandria dog owners are concerned after pieces of sausage were found with fishhooks in them. (Courtesy Animal Welfare League of Alexandria)

Alexandria dog owners are concerned after pieces of sausage were found with fishhooks in them. (Courtesy Animal Welfare League of Alexandria)

After nine sausages embedded with fishhooks were found in an area frequented by dogs and other animals, the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

The AWLA also repeated its request for residents to check footage from security cameras in hopes of identifying the culprit.

Update 7/9/23: Thanks to a member of our community, we are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible. If you have any info or video from the area, contact us at 703.746.6000 or AnimalServices@AlexandriaAnimals.org. pic.twitter.com/R1Etoi7AOx — AWLA Alexandria (@AlexAnimals) July 9, 2023

Attempting to maim or kill fowl or animals is a Class 1 Misdemeanor which can carry a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500, according to state law.

The reward is being funded by an individual donor, according to the AWLA.

Last week, a person walking a dog in the area of Duke Street and Ingram Street around 9:30 a.m. found what appeared to be a piece of sausage with a fishhook in it.

After reporting the incident to Animal Services, officers arrived, canvassed the area and found a total of nine pieces of sausage with fishhooks embedded in them.

Though an investigation is still ongoing, AWLA’s chief of Animal Services Tony Rankin attributes the act to a “hatred of animals” or just plain evil.

“It’s no question that whoever put this out had every intention of trying to harm animals,” Rankin said, noting that the threat of harm exists not only for domesticated dogs but for wildlife such as foxes, opossums and raccoons.

“There’s really just no justification for this,” he said.

The AWLA is asking anyone in the vicinity with security camera footage — such as Ring camera recordings — to review and report any findings to the league at 703-746-6000 or animalservices@alexandriaanimals.org.

A map of the area where fishhook-embedded sausages were found is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.