Firefighter hurt putting out blaze in Old Town Alexandria

One firefighter was hurt Wednesday while putting out a residential fire in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

AFD is currently working a residential building fire in the 200 block of S. Fairfax St. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/MNEnGoyWS9 — Alexandria Fire-EMS (@AlexandriaVAFD) March 15, 2023

The Alexandria Fire Department tweeted about the fire in the 200 block of South Fairfax Street at 1 p.m. Wednesday and said firefighters were able to completely extinguish the flames by about 1:48 p.m.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington reported it’s a historic home.

No residents were harmed during the fire, and the firefighter’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the fire department.

Fire marshals are conducting an investigation into what caused the fire.