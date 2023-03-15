MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Firefighter hurt putting out…

Firefighter hurt putting out blaze in Old Town Alexandria

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

March 15, 2023, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One firefighter was hurt Wednesday while putting out a residential fire in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

The Alexandria Fire Department tweeted about the fire in the 200 block of South Fairfax Street at 1 p.m. Wednesday and said firefighters were able to completely extinguish the flames by about 1:48 p.m.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington reported it’s a historic home.

No residents were harmed during the fire, and the firefighter’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the fire department.

Fire marshals are conducting an investigation into what caused the fire.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up