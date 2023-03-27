Alexandria to install speed cameras near 4 schools

Drivers will need to watch their speed when they approach the streets of these three Alexandria, Virginia, schools. Speed cameras are coming this spring.

Drivers will need to watch their speeds when they approach the streets of four Alexandria, Virginia, schools. Speed cameras are coming this spring.

The schools are:

Francis Hammond Middle School on Seminary Road, between Kenmore Avenue and North Jordan Street

John Adams Elementary School and Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School on North Beauregard Street, between North Highview Lane and Reading Avenue

George Washington Middle School on Mount Vernon Avenue, between Braddock Road and Luray Avenue

It’s part of the Automated Speed Enforcement in School Zones program. The City of Alexandria said in a memo that the schools were picked using a “data-driven process that considered factors such as crash history, traffic volumes, vehicle speeds, and age and number of students.”

Alexandria police, schools and the Department of Transportation and Environmental Services worked together to select the locations.

After the cameras are installed in the spring, the program will undergo a testing period, before becoming fully active for the 2023-2024 school year.

The City of Alexandria said the public will be informed about the camera locations over the next several months before they go live.

The city council approved the installation of speed cameras in five zones last October, unanimously voting to adopt an ordinance for a civil penalty up to $100 for diving more than 10 miles above the posted speed limit within a school zone.

Neighboring Fairfax County recently installed cameras in several school zones last month after a survey found that thousands of drivers exceeded the speed limit by more than 10 miles per hour.