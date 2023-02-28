Live Radio
Alexandria man accused of carjacking DASH bus

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

February 28, 2023, 5:45 AM

An Alexandria, Virginia, man has been arrested after allegedly carjacking a DASH bus while under the influence last Thursday.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Lorenzo Johnson, 33, carjacked a DASH bus while its driver was on a break at the intersection of Quaker Road and Duke Street, Alexandria police announced Monday.

Alexandria police responded to the scene to find the bus stopped after hitting a vehicle in the roadway. Police said no one was injured and no weapons were involved.

“Our driver acted swiftly to notify authorities and was able to overpower the perpetrator, safely stopping the vehicle after a minor collision without any injuries or further property damage,” said Josh Baker, general manager and CEO of the Alexandria Transit Company, in a statement.

The bus was not in service, and no passengers were on board at the time.

Johnson was arrested and charged with grand larceny auto, public intoxication, driving while intoxicated, accident hit and run property damage, and other traffic offenses.

An internal investigation is also taking place within the Alexandria Transit Company, which runs DASH bus operations.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

