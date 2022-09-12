Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives' | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Traffic pattern changes along…

Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

September 12, 2022, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run.

A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday.

To keep traffic moving, the lane of traffic along eastbound Duke Street that connects to the ramp no longer has a traffic light. Traffic will only stop at that ramp if a pedestrian uses the crosswalk.

The city wants drivers to use Quaker Lane — rather than the popular cut-through of West Taylor Run Parkway — to access eastbound Duke Street in order to get to the Capital Beltway.

Traffic light timing in the area also has changed.

To get to the Telegraph Road ramp, West Taylor Run drivers will need to go right on Duke Street and do a U-turn at Roth Street, use the access road before Duke Street and turn left at the light at Roth Street/Cambridge Road, or go left onto Duke Street toward Old Town and go down to South Dove Street. There, they will go right and then left so that they can access the ramp from the other side of Duke Street.

Here is the workaround for the pilot project:

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Biden honors 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up