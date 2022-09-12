Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street

Drivers who use West Taylor Run Parkway in Alexandria to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run.

A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday.

To keep traffic moving, the lane of traffic along eastbound Duke Street that connects to the ramp no longer has a traffic light. Traffic will only stop at that ramp if a pedestrian uses the crosswalk.

The city wants drivers to use Quaker Lane — rather than the popular cut-through of West Taylor Run Parkway — to access eastbound Duke Street in order to get to the Capital Beltway.

Traffic light timing in the area also has changed.

To get to the Telegraph Road ramp, West Taylor Run drivers will need to go right on Duke Street and do a U-turn at Roth Street, use the access road before Duke Street and turn left at the light at Roth Street/Cambridge Road, or go left onto Duke Street toward Old Town and go down to South Dove Street. There, they will go right and then left so that they can access the ramp from the other side of Duke Street.

