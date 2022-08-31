RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Will a pedestrian zone near Alexandria’s waterfront become permanent?

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 31, 2022, 2:57 PM

If you’ve been to Old Town Alexandria recently, you’ve probably noticed efforts to make it more pedestrian-friendly. Now, the city wants to hear whether you like it.

A pedestrian-only zone has been in effect on lower King Street, below Union Street, in the final block to the water. The zone has been part of a pilot program that started Memorial Day and is running through Labor Day weekend.

Now the city wants to know what you like or don’t like about having that area blocked off to vehicle traffic.

“The City has launched a short online feedback form to provide the public with an opportunity to share what they liked about the pilot, along with any thoughts or ideas for improvements,” a news release from Alexandria City said.

The most recent pilot program is an extension of an earlier program that had closed off the 100 block of King Street to traffic. That effort provided restaurants and businesses more options for social distancing during the early days of the pandemic. Alexandria’s City Council voted to make the street closure permanent in October 2021.

Feedback on this latest pilot program is being solicited until Tuesday, Sept. 13. City officials say they will use that feedback to help decide whether to make the pedestrian-only zone permanent in the block closest to Potomac.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

