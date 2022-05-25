RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Alexandria to expand Old Town pedestrian-only zone for summer

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 25, 2022, 1:17 PM

A rendering of the expanded pedestrian-only zone envisioned for King Street in Old Town. (Courtesy City of Alexandria)

The City of Alexandria, Virginia, is starting a pilot program to expand the pedestrian-only zone in Old Town.

The unit block of King Street, between Union Street and the Strand, and the northern part of the Strand, between Wales Alley and King Street, will be pedestrian-only from Friday through Labor Day.

“These areas will feature in-street dining, similar to the 100 block of King,” the city government said in a statement.

It’s a pilot program that the City Council approved last month. In late summer, they’ll gather feedback and ponder whether to continue it.

