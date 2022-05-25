The City of Alexandria, Virginia, is starting a pilot program to expand the pedestrian-only zone in Old Town.

The unit block of King Street, between Union Street and the Strand, and the northern part of the Strand, between Wales Alley and King Street, will be pedestrian-only from Friday through Labor Day.

“These areas will feature in-street dining, similar to the 100 block of King,” the city government said in a statement.

It’s a pilot program that the City Council approved last month. In late summer, they’ll gather feedback and ponder whether to continue it.