Memorial services planned for former Alexandria Mayor Kerry Donley

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

July 19, 2022, 7:35 AM

Memorial services for Kerry J. Donley, former mayor of Alexandria, Virginia, are scheduled for next week.

Donley served as mayor for six years starting in 1996. He was also vice mayor two different times.

In Alexandria, services will be held on Sunday, July 24 and a mass will take place on Monday. Donley, 66, died on June 13. He led the city for a total of six years.

A memorial gathering for Donley will be held on Sunday at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home.

Guests can say their goodbyes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A prayer service is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The funeral home is located at 1500 West Braddock Road in Alexandria.

On Monday, July 25, a funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Mass starts at 11 a.m. and the church is on 1427 W. Braddock Road.

Afterward, a private burial is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the following organizations:

Donley’s legacy

Donley began serving the community when he became a council member in 1988. A few years later he took on the position of vice mayor (1994) and mayor (1996), and then returned to the vice mayoral position in 2009.

Among his accomplishments, he led the resolution for the reconstruction of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. He also led the city through economic uncertainty after the Sept. 11 attacks and helped get the city’s first new elementary school in 35 years built.

A standout moment in his political career was getting the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office office to Alexandria.

As a civic leader, he served on several nonprofit boards, including the Carpenter’s Shelter, the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria, the Center for Alexandria’s Children, Alexandria Senior Services and Alexandria Renew Enterprises.

Donley is survived by his wife, Eva, and their five daughters and five grandchildren. He had an additional grandchild arriving soon.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

