RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Mariupol holding out against all odds | Elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn | Photos
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Virginia church group gives…

Virginia church group gives out free gas to area drivers

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 16, 2022, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On Saturday, cars lined up at three gas stations in Maryland and Virginia, to each receive $50 worth of free gas provided by a Virginia-based church group.

The Alfred Street Baptist Church, located in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away gas to 300 cars at three different locations — Royal Farms on Forestville Road in District Heights, Exxon on Little River Turnpike in Alexandria, and Royal Farms on Allentown Road in Camp Springs — on Saturday.

It was part of the church’s Hidden Halos Initiative, which was created to provide acts of kindness to strangers.

Cars lined up at a Royal Farms station in District Heights, MD, on Saturday to receive free gas from the Alfred Street Baptist Church. (Photo WTOP / Acacia James)

“I’m on a fixed income, so I’m one of the ones in the community that absolutely needs help,” said Brenda Smith, who was in the area visiting for the Easter holiday. “So when you find a church that ministers to your need, you know, that’s the church to join.”

Curlisa Thomas said she’s fortunate to only work three days out of the week and doesn’t have to fill up her gas tank as frequently. Still, she acknowledged that others are really in need.

“This is something that is desperately needed,” Thomas said.

Pastor Howard-John Wesley of Alfred Street Baptist Church, who helped with pumping the gas at the Royal Farms in District Heights, said the giveaway and the Hidden Halo Initiative is all about giving to those in need.

“We believe that, every now and then, we ought to make certain that we’re treating people as if they’re Christ among us, and love them the same way we say we love Jesus,” He said.

Wesley said the locations were chosen to bring the church’s work to the community and those in need.

“Where people from the local neighborhood come and get gas and they’re looking to fill up their tanks to make it through the week,” Wesley said. “Maybe a few of them will show up at our Easter service tomorrow and help us celebrate Christ,” he said.

Wesley said he hopes people gain “a different impression of church and a desire to do the same for someone else,” from the gas giveaway.

“If I can inspire you to want to bless someone else, then I think we’ve done our job,” Wesley said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up