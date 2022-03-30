Alexandria’s Liberty House named hottest vacation rental in US

Alexandria has the hottest vacation rental in the U.S., according to Eviivo, an online booking software for hotels, vacation rentals and bed-and-breakfasts. A Crozet property is named an unsung hero.

Liberty House of Old Town won over hundreds of other entries in the yearly awards presented during Eviivo’s International Week of the Host 2022. Eviivo gives the award for hottest property to one that has a “wow” factor through its design, aesthetic, architecture or amenities.

Liberty House is a 162-year-old, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhouse in Old Town. It allows visitors to step out on to the cobblestone streets that transport you back to the days of George Washington. You can check out Liberty House on Airbnb and on Instagram.

Winning the Unsung Hero Award in the U.S. is another Virginia property is Montfair Resort Farm in Crozet. It is described as an “eco-friendly property” on 129 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The hottest property award internationally went to a medieval castle in Scotland called Kilmartin Castle.