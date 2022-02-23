CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria's first responders win…

Alexandria’s first responders win vote for bargaining rights

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 23, 2022, 8:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The union representing firefighters, fire marshals and medics in Alexandria, Virginia, are the first public employees in more than 40 years to win a seat at the bargaining table.

According to a release, members of the Alexandria Fire Department will be the first public sector employees in more than four decades to win the right to collectively bargain a contract in the commonwealth. Until 2021, the right for public employees to collectively bargain contracts was prohibited.

The union pointed to tensions ahead of the vote — which saw the union winning 99.39% — with some first responders being required to work hours far beyond their usual shifts.

“This is a monumental day for the members of our department,” IAFF 2141 President Josh Turner said in a statement. “But it’s also a monumental day for all working people and communities throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia — we’ve shown that when workers come together, whether they’re first responders, teachers, sanitation workers or anything else, that when we work together, we have the power to have a say in the decisions that impact our lives and the lives of the communities we serve. This win puts us in a position to ensure we are providing the best services to the members of our community.”

Organizer Jeremy McClayton called the vote a “mandate from the workforce.”

“We still have the upcoming negotiations with the City that will run until November, and we still have this year’s current budget run by a new City Manager that we are cautiously optimistic about. But, anytime you win an election with 99% of the vote, particularly in an election as historic and impactful as this, you need to take the time to celebrate with the team first,” McClayton said.

Alexandria firefighters have complained that the fire department is understaffed and has put firefighters at risk.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Alexandria, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up