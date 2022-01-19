CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Alexandria Fire Department nominates deputy chiefs

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 2:19 PM

Alexandria, Virginia’s fire department named its deputy chiefs of administration and operations Wednesday.

Chief Corey Smedley appointed Francis Doyle Jr. as deputy fire chief of administration; Paul Ruwe was appointed deputy fire chief of operations.

Doyle’s appointment is effective Feb. 14; Ruwe’s, Feb. 28.

“The Alexandria Fire Department is currently working toward accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence,” Smedley said in a statement.

“Doyle’s and Ruwe’s extensive backgrounds and knowledge in various aspects of fire and emergency services will support our organization’s journey as we continue to improve our workforce and the services we provide to the community.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

