Alexandria Fire Department nominates deputy chiefs

Alexandria, Virginia’s fire department named its deputy chiefs of administration and operations Wednesday.

Chief Corey Smedley appointed Francis Doyle Jr. as deputy fire chief of administration; Paul Ruwe was appointed deputy fire chief of operations.

Doyle’s appointment is effective Feb. 14; Ruwe’s, Feb. 28.

“The Alexandria Fire Department is currently working toward accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence,” Smedley said in a statement.

“Doyle’s and Ruwe’s extensive backgrounds and knowledge in various aspects of fire and emergency services will support our organization’s journey as we continue to improve our workforce and the services we provide to the community.”