Hyattsville man charged in fatal Arlandria crash

A Hyattsville, Maryland, man faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after a crash that killed a pedestrian in the Arlandria area of Alexandria, Virginia, last weekend.

Fredy Ortiz-Dominguez, 45, of Hyattsville, turned himself into Alexandria police Thursday night.

He is being held without bond at the Alexandria Detention Center, police said.

The crash that killed Roy Saravia Alvarez of Alexandria occurred at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the 200 block of West Glebe Road, near Mount Vernon Avenue and the Food Star International Supermarket.

Alexandria police said Ortiz-Dominguez stayed at the scene of the crash after striking the pedestrian.

The crash closed West Glebe Road as police investigated.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.