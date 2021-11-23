Alexandria residents urged to shelter in place amid barricade situation

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are responding to a barricade situation that started at noon Tuesday.

It happened in the area of Quaker Lane and Woods Avenue. There is heavy police presence, and people are advised to avoid the area. They are investigating reports of shots fired in a home near the Alexandria City High School, and residents are asked to shelter in place.

Notification:: There is a heavy police presence in the area of Quaker Lane and Woods Ave. This is in response to a Barricade situation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gBSAnuO4pk — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) November 23, 2021

Quaker Lane is closed in both directions from Braddock Road to Bishop Lane.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is the area where it is happening.

