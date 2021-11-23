THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Alexandria residents urged to shelter in place amid barricade situation

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 23, 2021, 10:30 PM

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are responding to a barricade situation that started at noon Tuesday.

It happened in the area of Quaker Lane and Woods Avenue. There is heavy police presence, and people are advised to avoid the area. They are investigating reports of shots fired in a home near the Alexandria City High School, and residents are asked to shelter in place.

Quaker Lane is closed in both directions from Braddock Road to Bishop Lane.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is the area where it is happening.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

