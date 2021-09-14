Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. updates quarantine rules | Army Ten-Miler goes virtual | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Alexandria, Va. police search for two sister twins

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 14, 2021, 8:52 PM

Alexandria Police are searching for 2-year-old twin sisters Bailee and Mariah Fostion. (Courtesy Alexandria Police)

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are calling for the public’s help in locating two twin sisters.

Two-year-old Bailee and Mariah Fostion were last seen with their noncustodial parent, John Gaddy III, on Aug. 29.

Police say Gaddy is known to frequent places in Maryland, the District and Pennsylvania.

The department asks that people with information or tips contact Alexandria Police Department at 703-622-7037, via email or by dialing 911.

