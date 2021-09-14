Alexandria, Va. police search for two sister twins

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are calling for the public's help in locating two twin sisters.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are calling for the public’s help in locating two twin sisters.

Two-year-old Bailee and Mariah Fostion were last seen with their noncustodial parent, John Gaddy III, on Aug. 29.

Police say Gaddy is known to frequent places in Maryland, the District and Pennsylvania.

The department asks that people with information or tips contact Alexandria Police Department at 703-622-7037, via email or by dialing 911.