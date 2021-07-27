2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Driver seriously injured in Alexandria crash

July 27, 2021, 9:34 AM

A driver was seriously injured Tuesday morning after crashing into a Jersey barrier in Alexandria.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Potomac Avenue.

Alexandria Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities initially said the vehicle went into a building but later issued a correction.

Lanes of Route 1 in the area fully reopened around 10 a.m. after being closed for the police investigation.

