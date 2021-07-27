Driver seriously injured in Alexandria crash

A driver was seriously injured Tuesday morning after crashing into a Jersey barrier in Alexandria.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Potomac Avenue.

Alexandria Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE:: Vehicle did not crash into a building, rather it struck a Jersey barrier at the intersection of Route 1 & Potomac Ave. Driver transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Media staging area is on the east side of the intersection. pic.twitter.com/3TjuoPsZDT — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) July 27, 2021

Authorities initially said the vehicle went into a building but later issued a correction.

Lanes of Route 1 in the area fully reopened around 10 a.m. after being closed for the police investigation.