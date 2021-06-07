CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Single mom and CEO shares how she pursues her dreams while being there for her kids

Stephanie Gaines-Bryant | sgaines-bryant@wtop.com

June 7, 2021, 4:16 AM

Angel Livas helps moms build their careers while also show up for their kids. (Courtesy Angel Livas)

Angel Livas has been asked the same question by moms near and far: “How do you travel the world to pursue your purpose and not feel guilty about leaving your kids?”

Livas is a boss and a single mom who lives with her two sons in Alexandria, Virginia. She’s the CEO of DC Media Connections and author of the book, “Her Therapy,” where she answers that very question.

She had five miscarriages before giving birth to two boys who are now ages 6 and 8.

“I really believe God took me through that, so that I would have a greater appreciation for my kids,” she said.

Livas has always efforted to include her kids in what she does, saying “With my work, I want them to know what mommy does.”

She started a television show for them so that they could see mommy working, but also enjoy being a part of it. When Livas does leave them, she said they have a clear understanding of where mommy is and what mommy is doing.

She suggests creating traditions and rituals with your child, with hers being a bedtime song and prayer.

“At bedtime, no matter where I am in the world, that’s our time to connect.”

The suburban Detroit native received her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Howard University and her master’s degree from American University.

